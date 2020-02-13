Will Sonic The Hedgehog Beat Birds Of Prey At The Box Office This Weekend?

If the box office shakes out this way, with Sonic the Hedgehog coming in first place, it will be an impressive win, but a predictable one given the performance of Birds of Prey. Cathy Yan’s DC film opened last weekend well below expectations to $33.2 million. This race might have been closer if these films came out the same weekend, but given Birds of Prey’s inevitable drop in its second frame, Sonic will be the clear winner.