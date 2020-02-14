Ben Schwartz Admits He Goes After '90s Projects Like Sonic And Ducktales Because He Loved Them As A Kid

Ben Schwartz mentions The Disney Afternoon, the place where most us saw Ducktales for the first time. Now, as part of the rebooted Disney Channel series, Schwartz plays Dewey. He has also voiced Leonardo as part of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, characters that every kid of the 1990s will know from various animated series that started in the late '80s and ran through most of the '90s. Schwartz has spoken about how he worked hard to get the Sonic job. Clearly, these are more than just jobs to him.