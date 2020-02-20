The 10 Funniest Rick Moranis Movies, Including Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, Ranked

Released in the fall of 1994, this box office flop follows the story of brothers Danny (Rick Moranis) and Kevin O’Shea (Ed O’Neill) from the time they were young kids to adulthood when the two coach opposing teams in a youth football league. There aren't as many side-splitting breakout scenes like in some of the older films starring Moranis, but there's something that can be said about the actor's ability to commit to the role of a character that knows absolutely nothing about the game of football (except for how not to use a protective cup). This is highlighted by the scene where Danny challenges his older brother to a football game to decide which team will represent the town, only to say to meet him at "half court." Much of the other laughs come from the surprising supporting cast primarily made up of child actors and professional football players (and coaches) in smaller roles.