Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: The Hunt, French Dispatch, And More

The Hunt

The horror genre has been in a serious renaissance over the past few years, with plenty of new and exciting concepts hitting theaters to critical and box office acclaim. Many of the most recent hits comes from Blumhouse Productions, including The Hunt. This movie has been the source of some controversy, and has already been delayed a number of months. Originally set to hit theaters in September, The Hunt was pushed back after a string of mass shootings. What's more, the movie has even taken criticism from Donald Trump himself. But The Hunt is finally making its way to theaters, and this new trailer showed its unique tone and mixture of comedy and horror. Director Craig Zobel assembled a strong cast to bring the movie to fruition, including Emma Stone, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Justin Hartley and Glenn Howerton. The Hunt will (finally) hit theaters on March 13th.