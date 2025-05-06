New On Netflix, Paramount+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 5-11)
Poker Face, Conan O'Brien, and more come to streaming this week.
May is now in full swing, and that means it’s time for the annual summer movie season. This may draw a lot of viewers back to theaters, but considering all the same studios that are releasing movies also run streaming services, you can bet they don’t want to take all your attention away from the TV.
If the new movies in theaters aren’t quite your cup of tea, this week’s streaming highlights include a couple of theatrical releases you may have missed, as well as new seasons of several different popular streaming series.
Poker Face, Season 2 - May 8 (Peacock)
The worst part of the new streaming television landscape is the seemingly endless wait between seasons of shows that are actually able to get more than just a single season. I basically got my Peacock subscription so I could watch Poker Face, and now I finally have the Season 2 I’ve been waiting so long to see. Natasha Lyonne returns with a who’s who of guest stars as she solves new mysteries, all while trying to keep herself alive.
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 3 - May 8 (Paramount+)
It was an interesting decision when CBS made the call to cancel the popular procedural Criminal Minds, only to revive the show on CBS. The series clearly never lost a step, as this week, your Paramount+ subscription will bring you the beginning of the third season of Criminal Minds: Evolution.
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 - May 8 (Max)
Conan O’Brien is one of our greatest comedy treasures, and he must be protected at all costs. The man was able to host the Oscars, a thankless and largely futile task, and did it so well he’s already been asked back. He’s also, as it turns out, the perfect host for a travel show. If you have a Max subscription, you can use it to watch the new season of Conan O’Brien Must Go and see the hilarious man visit beautiful and exotic places, and make a fool of himself while there.
Heart Eyes - May 8 (Netflix)
Heart Eyes was a rare theatrical achievement as a movie that actually made more money on its second weekend at the box office than it did during its first. Clearly word of mouth for this one told fans it was a horror movie worth seeing. Still, it wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, so if you’re one of the many that didn’t see it, and you have a Netflix subscription, now you can fix that.
Love Hurts - May 9 (Peacock)
Based on the box office, or lack thereof, of Love Hurts starring Ke Huy Quan, you probably didn’t see the romantic action/comedy in theaters. However, the movie is a lot of fun, and proof that Hollywood screwed up by not making Quan a leading man decades ago. Take the opportunity when it arrives on Peacock to check this one out.
Summer of ‘69 - May 9 (Hulu)
Co-written and directed by Jillian Bell, Summer of ‘69 tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a teenager and the exotic dancer she hires to help her seduce her high school crush. The R-rated teenage sex comedy isn’t a genre that’s gotten a lot of attention of late, but perhaps telling the story from a female perspective is what has been missing.
The rest of May still has plenty to bring fans, including the final three episodes of Andor on Disney+ next week.
