See How Robert Pattinson's The Batman Suit Could Look In Full Color Versions

The Batman’s director shared a video on Twitter on February 13. Just under a minute long, the clip - entitled “The Batman - Camera Test” offers a dramatic close-up look at Robert Pattinson in Bruce Wayne’s iconic batsuit (and a hint at Michael Giacchino’s powerful, foreboding score for the film!). But since the footage has a red tint to it, Matt Reeves strategically kept us in the dark where the overall coloring of the suit is concerned. But luckily, some talented fan artists were happy to let their imaginations run wild. Though none of the images they created are in any way official, they do offer up some idea of what we might expect.