Mulan Is Not Even Out Yet And People Are Already Imagining Box Office Issues

The film has already faced a bit of an uphill battle in winning over public support. First, there was backlash after the film’s star, Liu Yifei, spoke up in defense of the Chinese government in the midst of last year’s Hong Kong protests. Then, fans were not thrilled when they learned that Mulan won’t be a musical and won’t feature Mulan’s beloved sidekick Mushu. After early test footage didn’t play well, they had to go back for reshoots. And it reportedly had a budget that stretched into the hundreds of millions. In other words – there’s a lot at stake for the film to succeed, and China will be a make it or break it market.