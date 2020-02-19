Why It Makes Sense Hollywood Studios Is Closing One Star Wars Attraction

Considering how important Star Wars has become to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, it might be somewhat shocking to learn that a Star Wars themed attraction is on its way out at Disney's Hollywood Studios, but that's exactly what is happening. No, nothing from Galaxy's Edge is being replaced, we're decades early for that. Instead, the Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away stage show, which has been at the park since 2016, will see its final performance this weekend. While some might be sad to see the show say goodbye, it's far from surprising that the show is on its way out.