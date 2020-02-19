Will Thor Appear In Guardians 3? Here’s What Chris Pratt Said

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a fascinating place right now, as we're currently in the interim period between phases. There are plenty of exciting projects coming down the pipeline from Marvel, including movies and original content on Disney+. One of the most highly anticipated movies is James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy, which was delayed following the director's brief firing. Fans have been wondering if Thor would appear given the events of Avengers: Endgame, and now Chris Pratt has addressed that question directly.