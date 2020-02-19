One Of Little Women’s Best Scenes Has Been Memed To Death

We've all been there. The immortalized scene comes two-thirds through the Best Picture nominee when Laurie confesses his love for Jo March after growing up together. But Jo doesn’t think it’s a good idea to be together. She’s uninterested in marrying him despite his affections and the societal pressures on her to marry. The scene informs a big change made to Louisa May Alcott’s book as well. Here’s another one to keep it going: