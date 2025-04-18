Pride And Prejudice’s Director Shared The Story Behind Mr. Darcy’s Iconic Hand Flex Scene, And I’m Swooning All Over Again
Yearning at its finest.
Mr. Darcy is the king of pining. The man got a degree in yearn-alism, he’s an expert at longing looks, and his love for Elizabeth Bennet is to die for. That’s made abundantly clear throughout the entirety of one of the 2000s' best movies, Pride & Prejudice, thanks to Matthew Macfadyen’s brilliant performance. However, one moment everyone still talks about is that hand flex – you know which one I’m talking about. Now, right as the movie turns 20, the director is sharing the story behind that iconic moment.
In this scene, Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth are parting ways, and as she starts to step into the carriage, he puts his hand out to help her up. Sparks fly, and as Macfadyen’s character walks away, he flexes his hand. According to Joe Wright, the director of the Jane Austen adaptation, that final piece wasn’t in the script, but it was important to the story, as he told People:
Honestly, I feel like this scene is pivotal in turning these enemies into lovers, and it helps paint an intricate love story that makes Pride & Prejudice one of the best romantic movies. So, it’s wild that this almost didn’t happen. However, thank goodness Matthew Macfadyen had the idea, because it became one of the film’s most iconic scenes.
Wright went on to explain that this moment shows how Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy have an attraction that their minds don’t understand quite yet. The way Macfadyen's hand flexes shows – subtly – that he was impacted by touching Elizabeth’s hand, and after that, we see both of them fall head over heels for each other.
Speaking more about the meaning of this scene, the director of one of Keira Knightley’s best films said:
Ah! I’m swooning all over again. Every time I watch Pride & Prejudice, I fall deeply in love with the way Mr. Darcy specifically falls for Elizabeth, and this moment is one of the reasons why.
However, at the time, Wright wasn’t so sure. He recalled what it was like filming this carriage scene back in the early 2000s, and explained why he initially thought it didn’t convey what he wanted it to:
They didn’t just get the shot, they created a pop culture moment. It’s been 20 years since this film came out, and people still talk about the Mr. Darcy hand flex all the time.
Now, they’ll get to see it on the big screen too, as Pride & Prejudice is returning to theaters between April 20 and 23. If you can’t witness it back on the big screen, you can swoon over Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy by streaming the 2005 classic with a Netflix subscription.
