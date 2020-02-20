Rian Johnson Promises Knives Out 2 Won’t ‘Young Indiana Jones’ Daniel Craig’s Character

That’s not to say that Knives Out 2 couldn’t provide a few other tidbits concerning Benoit Blanc, but that won’t be the focus of the story. Just like Hercule Poirot did in tales like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, Blanc will come in to peel back the layers of a new mystery, and it’s more important that we see him finding the culprit(s) rather than learn what his childhood was like, akin to what was done with Indiana Jones. Now, if Johnson eventually decides to make The Young Benoit Blanc Chronicles, that’s a different story.