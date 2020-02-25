All The Cinematic Batman Suits, Ranked By Coolness

Batman Forever (1995) Suit 2

Also known as the "Sonar Suit" Val Kilmer's second Batman suit in this movie is a sizable step up from his first costume. Bruce wears this to thwart The Riddler and Two Face, and inadvertently gives us one of the first instances of Batman's glowing eyes on camera. It's not quite the same as seeing Batman's eyes glow white like they do in other forms of media, but it's a great touch. I also appreciate the use of the bat grapple on this suit, that would almost certainly rip his arm off if he used it while attempting to support another person's full body weight. No one ever said safety looked cool.