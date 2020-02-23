3 Things My Kids Loved About The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie And 3 Things They Hated

But my kids could not stand him. Anytime he was on the screen, my son would get fussy. And at one point, I even had to ask him if he wanted to leave since he kept making all these noises when Jim Carrey was on the screen with James Marsden’s character and Sonic was hiding somewhere in the house. In fact, I actually missed what happened in that scene since I had to carry my son out of the theater since he was kicking and screaming. My daughter said that Jim Carrey was “okay,” but then asked me why he wasn’t round like he was in the game. She was just being nice. She wasn’t a fan, either.