The Openings Of The Two Frozen Movies Are Even More Closely Connected Than We Thought

We got more of Elsa exploring what her powers were capable of, more of Olaf being hilarious, and even more of Anna and Elsa as kids. Both Frozen and Frozen II open with a scene where a young Anna and Elsa play together. In both scenes, Anna is aware of Elsa's power, so we know that the scene in Frozen II actually pre-dates the one in the first movie, where she loses that knowledge. However, according to co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee, the two sequences are even more closely related than we might have guessed, because she says the scene in Frozen II happens the same night as the beginning of the first film. In the special features for the new Frozen II Blu-ray, Lee says...