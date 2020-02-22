Bloodshot Star Vin Diesel Admits 'Pressure' Playing 'Military's Favorite Superhero' With PTSD

First of all, other than the Groot character that was actually the first established superhero I was ever playing [this is my second major superhero role]. So of course with that comes a certain level of pressure. The character of Ray Garrison, who is Bloodshot, a character who has dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder and really represents the concept of the forgotten or discarded solider. So for me it was important to me to research that sentiment that existed in some of our veterans, and Blooodshot specifically has always been the military's favorite superhero. Anybody that's served has had those feelings of, you know, 'Am I coming home to a world that appreciates me or appreciates the sacrifices I've made?'