Oops? Avengers: Endgame VFX Artist Reveals Thanos Mistake Most Fans Missed

Niko: People pointed out to us, in this one shot of his glove you can see his finger bits clip through the ...

Matt: I know, we missed that.

Wren: Oh no!

Niko: That's something that just -- nobody happened to see it until it was out in theaters?

Wren: Yeah. I wish we caught it at the time. It just goes to show there's always a little bit more that you could do. But yeah, we were doing a lot of work on the armor. You don't want to constrain what [Thanos actor] Josh [Brolin] was doing on set, you want him to be able to perform and you just have to make the armor work to that.