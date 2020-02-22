Watch The Epic Birds Of Prey Shot That Knocked Out The DP

When the Birds of Prey cast sat down with CinemaBlend during the press day in London, Jurnee Smollett-Bell called the sequence “inhumane," remembering how she was downing high ball energy drinks to get through the funhouse sequence. Mary Elizabeth Winstead said they trained for months for the scene but not with the sets built yet. When they showed up on set, she was sliding down a tunnel and jumping on tongues for the first time. Check out the full interview below: