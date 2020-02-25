No Time To Die Writer Has Nothing But Positives To Say About Daniel Craig As Bond

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's good relationship with Daniel Craig might not come as a complete surprise, if you've been paying close attention to the movie's development and filming process. When the Fleabag sensation first signed on to contribute to No Time to Die's script, there was some online backlash. Naysayers claimed she was only being brought in as a diversity hire, which prompted Craig to come to Waller-Bridge's defense (and drop an F-bomb in the process). At this point she's an acclaimed storyteller, and most directors would be thrilled to have the Emmy winner on board. Her perspective as a female writer is only one aspect of her myriad skills.