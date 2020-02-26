Rise Of Resistance: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Getting On The Disneyland Star Wars Ride

Remember the good ol' days when Disney fans could just get in line for a ride and then... ride it? Fine, you still do this all around the park. But I know why you're here. You're hoping to get on Disneyland’s hottest new attraction, Rise of Resistance, which is located at its own Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Well, that’s going to take a bit of strategy. It’s been over a month since it opened its doors in Anaheim’s Disneyland, yet the journey to get aboard the ride is still quite the process. I witnessed the craze that is getting on the new Star Wars ride last weekend and have returned with some valuable intel for how you can join the resistance.