Will The Mandalorian's Child Be Star Wars' Next Big Movie Star?

Disney Has Reportedly Expressed Interest In A Yoda Movie In The Past

While Disney has yet to let a non-humanoid character be the star of a Star Wars movie, there has been reported interest in eventually doing so. Word first surfaced in 2017 via THR that Disney was eyeing movies for Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda to hit the silver screen. Since then, the Boba Fett project was cancelled, the Kenobi movie has transitioned into a Disney+ series, and there has been no recent word on a Yoda movie. The point being that if two of those projects were legit, chances are the third one is in some way as well.