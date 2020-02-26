Steven Spielberg Won’t Direct Indiana Jones 5 After All

On the other hand, it’s certainly possible that Indiana Jones 5 will be pushed back instead. This wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened, as when the project was officially announced back in 2016, the plan was for it to be released on July 19, 2019. A year later, it was delayed to July 10, 2020, and as of right now, Indiana Jones 5 is currently slated for release on July 9, 2021. It’s not unreasonable to think that the changing of directors might mean we won’t see this movie until 2022.