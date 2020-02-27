Knives Out’s DVD Cover Spoils The Movie’s Killer-- But Only If You Already Know Whodunnit

Spoilers ahead for Knives Out.

Director Rian Johnson has become a household name over the past few years, due to his work on major releases like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out. The latter earned the filmmaker an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, as well as plans for a future sequel. Knives Out recently arrived on DVD and Blu-ray, and the packaging actually has the potential to reveal whodunnit. But the clue is probably only obvious to those who have already seen Johnson's acclaimed murder mystery.