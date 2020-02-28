Why Sonic The Hedgehog’s Movie Doesn’t Include Super Sonic And The Chaos Emeralds

It didn't make sense to obviously bring in the Super Sonic thing just yet. I mean, there were very early versions of the script and the outlines where... because we knew that's something that's very important in the fan mythology, or the mythology that fans love. And Chaos Emeralds are definitely a huge part, even going back to the first game in '91, and it was definitely something that we were kind of trying to see. Like, ‘Does it make sense to include one of these?’