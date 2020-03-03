All The Bright Place: 8 Big Differences Between The Book And The Movie

The Context Of Finch and Violet’s First Kiss

To those who went into All The Bright Places blind, there’s one scene that might have come off kind of strangely: Violet and Finch’s first kiss. In the movie, they are coming off a really great day and they have a nice moment in the car. Suddenly Finch just stops the car, gets out and stares at Violet – and then they start making out. In the book when the pair are filling in “Before I Die” blanks in chalk, Finch writes that he wants to kiss her but he doesn’t tell her when. So at the moment of their kiss, he stops the car and says he thought he could wait but he can’t and thus, the big first kiss happens.