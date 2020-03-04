The 10 Best Andy Serkis Movies, Ranked

With the third and final installment of the Middle Earth saga, we were shown elements of Gollum that we hadn’t seen before. This is highlighted by the heartbreaking opening scene where we see Sméagol Trahald slowly transform into the wretched Gollum as all traces of humanity are stripped away in the deep, dark pit of misery and obsession. You can’t help but feel a great deal of pity for the character that, up until that point, was constantly trying to get his “precious” from Frodo Baggins. The performance is so outstanding that you still feel bad for Gollum when he bites Frodo and steals the ring before ultimately dying in the lava of Mount Doom.