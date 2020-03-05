Marvel's Phastos: Brian Tyree Henry's Openly Gay The Eternals Character Explained

Phastos Opposed War Against The Deviants

Jumping off that last point on war, this is a trait of Phastos which defines him and has placed him at odds with the rest of the Eternals. In the comics, when the other members of the team were ready to go to war with the Deviants, he refuses to join Ikaris and the others. The Deviants are a race that were created by the Celestials at the same time they created the Eternals except they are much different. There are way more Deviants, they are hideous and have random physical mutations. In The Eternals movie, the story will revolve around the team reuniting against the Deviants. Will Phastos' morals remain the same in the movie?