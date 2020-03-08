Epic Universe: Everything We Know About The New Park Coming To Universal Orlando

Previous rumors of a Ministry of Magic attraction being added to one of the other Wizarding World lands have now transformed into a potential attraction for the Fantastic Beasts land. If true, this would be a dark ride or an enclosed thrill ride that would likely be themed after the French Ministry of Magic, as seen in the second Fantastic Beasts film. However, this is the land in the new Epic Universe that we have the least information about, so anything is possible. Even if this is accurate, a second attraction in the land is a guarantee and while Universal has patented a number of potential attraction technologies that it has yet to use, we don't which one, if any, could be utilized for this land.