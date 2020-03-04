Why A Quiet Place Part II Is Rated PG-13

Yup, that pretty much covers all the bases I would expect or want from a horror movie. And lest anyone worry that A Quiet Place Part II isn’t rated R, it’s important to remember that neither was its predecessor. A Quiet Place was also rated PG-13 and it still managed to be a critical and commercial smash, further proving that even horror movies don’t have to be R-rated, they just have to be scary. So this rating was expected.