Scoob! Cut A Bunch Of Hanna-Barbera Characters From The Movie… For A Very Good Reason

Last month, I joined a small group of journalists on a trip to the edit bay of Scoob!, and it was in conversation with director Tony Cervone and producer Pam Coats that we learned about the evolution of the project, and about the Hanna-Barbara characters that didn’t wind up making the final cut of the movie. Spurred by concept art that was posted on the wall, the filmmakers were asked specifically about how Grape Ape from The Great Grape Ape Show factored into the plot, and Cervone explained what happened to him and others over the course of production: