Kevin Smith Is Pumped His Panned Movie Cop Out Is Finally Getting Some Love On Netflix

As is the case with most directors, Kevin Smith’s filmmaking resume is filled with both hits and misses, and one of the most notorious examples of the latter is the buddy cop romp Cop Out. We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of the movie that critics not only panned, but Smith has acknowledged in the years since was incredibly frustrating to make. Nevertheless, he is glad to see that Cop Out is getting some love on Netflix now, as you can see below.