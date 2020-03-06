Dave Bautista Claps Back At My Spy Hater

For some reason, STX Films has switched up the release date for My Spy two times. Originally set for an August 2019 date, it ended up being pushed to January and now coming out this month. Studios often do this because they aren’t drumming enough interest for the movie and need to market it more. Similar changes were made to Alita: Battle Angel and X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019. A trailer was ready for My Spy almost a year ago now.