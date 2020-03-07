Jared Leto Shares Shocked NSFW Video After Near Death Climb With Free Solo Star

A few years ago, the Morbius star accompanied the famous rock climber at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. On March 6, Jared Leto shared two tweets revealing a harrowing moment during their climb. In his first tweet, he shared details of how he nearly free fell off this mortal coil. He just so happened to have brought a camera with him during his climb, so he was able to capture proof of his death-defying experience. His first tweet included two photos -- one of himself mid-climb. The second photo is a close-up shot of the frayed rope that almost spelled his doom. In the second tweet, he shared a short video that appears to have been taken mere moments after he nearly fell to his death. In the clip, he’s clearly out of breath -- and overwhelmed -- as he tries to explain what just happened to him: