Thor's Natalie Portman And Tessa Thompson Have A Great Text Chain Going About Love And Thunder

Yes! In Avengers: Endgame, Thor handed off the title to her once he realized he was no longer fit to rule. As Tessa Thompson teased at San Diego Comic Con over summer, Valkyrie will be in search of her queen as the first order of business. The comment hinted at one of Marvel’s first signs of LGBTQ representation – the first openly gay superhero in the MCU will appear in this fall’s Eternals.