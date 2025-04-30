Florence Pugh Helping Geraldine Viswanathan With Her Gorgeous Sunflower Chiffon Train Is Making Me So Happy It's Spring Right Now
Spring has sprung in style.
Spring has fully sprung, which means it’s time for sunshine and pastels. Florence Pugh and Geraldine Viswanathan made that abundantly clear at the LA premiere for their upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts* with their colorful dresses and adorable interaction, which featured the Black Widow actress fixing the train of her co-star’s lovely sunflower-colored gown.
Ahead of Thunderbolts* release, the cast made their way to Hollywood to promote it. Clearly, Pugh and Viswanathan were both ready to use this moment to harness that spring energy as they wore bright spring-y colors to the premiere, take a look:
Now, the dresses are stunning, and we’ll get to them in a minute. However, first, can we take a second to appreciate how adorable these two were as Pugh fixed the train on Viswanathan’s dress? I loved seeing the Midsommar star perfectly place the Drive-Away Dolls actress's train on the red carpet before going to pose with her. It was so sweet and made my heart warm.
It also only added to an already incredible and stylish moment between the Thunderbolts* cast members.
Now, let’s break down these looks.
On the Thunderbolts* press tour, Florence Pugh rocked a dress that gave seatbelts, a gorgeous sheer black dress and so much more. She’s been on her A-game, as usual, and that streak has continued with this pastel seafoam green gown. According to People, the dress is from Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, and she paired it with some lovely dangling earrings and light glam. Overall, the dress was stunning, and I love it!
Meanwhile, Geraldine Viswanathan rocked a lovely sheer sunflower yellow dress that featured a hood and beautiful flowing pieces that ended in a big train, which Pugh expertly fixed. Her silver rings and slicked-back hair complemented the garment perfectly, and overall, she was shining in this fabulous outfit.
Overall, this fashionable interaction took my breath away. However, the real highlight was seeing the two actresses happy together and supporting each other.
So, now, I’m even more excited to see both of them in Thunderbolts*.
In the lead-up to its release on the 2025 movie schedule, Thunderbolts* reviews have been solid. That mixed with this fun press tour and my own love for Pugh, Viswanathan and more has me stoked to go to the theater on May 2. In the meantime, I’ll be keeping an eye out for more fashionable and friendly moments from this Marvel ensemble, because they're giving me the happy spring energy I need right now.
