Florence Pugh Helping Geraldine Viswanathan With Her Gorgeous Sunflower Chiffon Train Is Making Me So Happy It's Spring Right Now

News
By published

Spring has sprung in style.

From left to right: Geraldine Viswanathan on Late Night with Seth Meyers and Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts.
(Image credit: NBC and Marvel)

Spring has fully sprung, which means it’s time for sunshine and pastels. Florence Pugh and Geraldine Viswanathan made that abundantly clear at the LA premiere for their upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts* with their colorful dresses and adorable interaction, which featured the Black Widow actress fixing the train of her co-star’s lovely sunflower-colored gown.

Ahead of Thunderbolts* release, the cast made their way to Hollywood to promote it. Clearly, Pugh and Viswanathan were both ready to use this moment to harness that spring energy as they wore bright spring-y colors to the premiere, take a look:

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

A photo posted by on

Now, the dresses are stunning, and we’ll get to them in a minute. However, first, can we take a second to appreciate how adorable these two were as Pugh fixed the train on Viswanathan’s dress? I loved seeing the Midsommar star perfectly place the Drive-Away Dolls actress's train on the red carpet before going to pose with her. It was so sweet and made my heart warm.

It also only added to an already incredible and stylish moment between the Thunderbolts* cast members.

Now, let’s break down these looks.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the place to go if you are looking for anything related to Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more. You can get a subscription starting at $9.99 per month, and you can go ad-free for $15.99 per month. To save 16%, you can pay $159.99 per year.

View Deal

On the Thunderbolts* press tour, Florence Pugh rocked a dress that gave seatbelts, a gorgeous sheer black dress and so much more. She’s been on her A-game, as usual, and that streak has continued with this pastel seafoam green gown. According to People, the dress is from Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, and she paired it with some lovely dangling earrings and light glam. Overall, the dress was stunning, and I love it!

Read More About Thunderbolts*

The MCU's Thunderbolts inside elevator

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Thunderbolts’ Director Released Explosion-Filled Phone Footage From The Making Of The Movie, And Yes, I Am Even More Hyped Now

Meanwhile, Geraldine Viswanathan rocked a lovely sheer sunflower yellow dress that featured a hood and beautiful flowing pieces that ended in a big train, which Pugh expertly fixed. Her silver rings and slicked-back hair complemented the garment perfectly, and overall, she was shining in this fabulous outfit.

Overall, this fashionable interaction took my breath away. However, the real highlight was seeing the two actresses happy together and supporting each other.

So, now, I’m even more excited to see both of them in Thunderbolts*.

In the lead-up to its release on the 2025 movie schedule, Thunderbolts* reviews have been solid. That mixed with this fun press tour and my own love for Pugh, Viswanathan and more has me stoked to go to the theater on May 2. In the meantime, I’ll be keeping an eye out for more fashionable and friendly moments from this Marvel ensemble, because they're giving me the happy spring energy I need right now.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Knew The Story About The Disney Documentary And The Lemmings, But I Just Found Out It's Even More Disturbing Than I Realized

The Most Insane Moment In The Terrifier Franchise So Far Was Very Nearly A Disaster

'The World Went Nuts' Roseanne Vet Michael Fishman Warmly Reflects On The Classic Sitcom's Early Representation Of LGBTQ TV Characters
See more latest
Most Popular
Ryan Reynolds with long hair as Nicepool in Deadpool and Wolverine scene.
'Crossover Events And Sequels' It’s Not Surprising Marvel Doesn’t Want To Turn Over Everything It Has On Nicepool, But The Reasoning Is Very Curious
David Howard Thornton smiles while splattered with blood in Terrifier 2.
The Most Insane Moment In The Terrifier Franchise So Far Was Very Nearly A Disaster
Jenna Ortega in Scream VI
Jenna Ortega Wants To Direct A Movie, And I’m Impressed By Her Comments On How She’s Already Been Preparing Herself
Theresa Nist holds a bouquet of flowers as she sits next to Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor Season 1.
The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Opens Up About The Phone Conversation She Had With Gerry Turner About His New Girlfriend
Sydney Sweeney looking a bit concerned in Anyone But You.
I Don’t Know What To Call Sydney Sweeney’s Concert Corset Fit (But I Love It)
Matthew Gray Gubler on Criminal Minds
Matthew Gray Gubler Is Returning To Criminal Minds, But His New CBS Show Just Got Some Bad News
Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and Mike (Will Smith) fist bump in Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
‘That Was Me And Will’s Baby.’ Martin Lawrence Says There’s One Big Reason The Bad Boys Franchise Deserves A Fifth Movie
John Larroquette as Dan Fielding on a couch with Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in Night Court Season 3
'When In Doubt, Hire A Guest Star': John Larroquette Hypes The Return Of Roz And Melissa Rauch's Big Bang Theory Reunions In Night Court's Finale
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on The Voice.
Adam Levine Recalls How Far Was ‘Too Far’ To Push Blake Shelton And Which One Of Them Was More ‘Sensitive’ During Their Voice Rivalry
Forest Whitaker&#039;s Saw Gerrera giving passionate speech to Wilmon in Andor Season 2
Andor Season 2 Revealed How Saw Gerrera’s Lungs Were Damaged, And Now I Feel For The Guy Even More