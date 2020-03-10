Disney’s Mulan Remake Has Screened, See What People Are Saying

This bodes very well for the potential box office of Mulan for Walt Disney Studios, even though the company has to be concerned with the effects of the global Coronavirus, and how that could prevent patrons from attending screenings… particularly in China. We don’t yet have full statistics for how the disease is affecting box office performance, but Disney’s decision to push ahead with the release of Mulan, and not delay the film’s opening like James Bond’s No Time To Die, shows a level of confidence in the movie’s ability to perform in the market.