New A Quiet Place Part II Video Is All About Cillian Murphy’s New Character

A Quiet Place took place almost entirely on the Abbott family farm, which Lee and Evelyn had fortified in order to protect their children. But the conflict of the first made it no longer safe, forcing Emily Blunt's character to take the kids and run. Part II will see them collide with the shut in Emmett, played by Cillian Murphy. Check out the new video about his perspective, an what both the actor and character will b ring to the highly anticipated horror sequel.