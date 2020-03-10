Why The Black Widow Movie Is Arriving At The Perfect Time, According To Scarlett Johansson

If you’ve been an MCU fan for most of its existence, chances are you ran into comments and opinion pieces arguing why Black Widow deserved her own movie years back. As it turns out, Scarlett Johanson and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first discussed a potential Black Widow movie during The Avengers press tour in 2012, and by 2014, Feige said publicly that Natasha Romanoff getting her own platform was being explored. Then towards the end of 2017, development on the project kicked off, and now we’re a little under two months from it hitting the big screen.