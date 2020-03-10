Why Black Widow Isn’t A Traditional Prequel Or Origin Story

Since we already know how Natasha Romanoff’s MCU journey ends, Black Widow provides the opportunity to explore the character at a time when, although the world considers her a superhero, she has to rely on her old spy skills to get out of this particular jam. Along with the previously mentioned actors, Black Widow’s cast includes O.T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason and William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, along with a unidentified actor playing Taskmaster.