Following The Invisible Man, Blumhouse Is Tackling A Dracula Movie

This version of Dracula is described as another monster movie set in modern times and with a contemporary spin on an old tale. Karyn Kusama’s frequent collaborators, Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, are attached to the script. The pair have written many of her directorial projects, along with the Ride Along movies, 2010’s Clash of the Titans and 2013’s R.I.P.D. Universal is not part of the project at this time in its development, but THR finds it “highly unlikely” the studio wouldn’t want to house another one of its monsters.