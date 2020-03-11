The Hunt Reviews Are In, Here's What The Critics Think

A politically charged movie like The Hunt was almost certain to get noticed, but the fact that the film's particular politically charged violence led to the film being pulled from release once, with questions as to whether or not we'd ever see it, certainly increased the volume of the conversations around it. After a delay of several months, The Hunt is about to be released, and perhaps unsurprisingly given the content, there are some divisions regarding what people think, though those distinctions don't necessarily fall down political lines. And also most people agree Bettly Gilpin is awesome.