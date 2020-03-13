NCIS’ Mark Harmon: 10 TV Shows And Movies You Probably Forgot He Was In

Summer School

It’s not all deathly serious when it comes to the world of Mark Harmon’s career, as the man had made a name for himself in some interesting roles off the beaten path in the 1980s. Perhaps the most offbeat, and most relaxed form of Harmon the world has ever seen is in his role as slacker Summer School teacher Freddy Schoop. Mark Harmon is pretty much the anti-Gibbs in this movie, as he’s a fun-loving gym teacher who is kinda forced into teaching summer school to a ragtag group of students as motivated as he is.