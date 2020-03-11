Winston Duke Reveals Avengers: Endgame's Deleted M'Baku Scenes

The raw footage was just so long with everyone that my stuff didn’t make it in. I filmed so much fighting for it, and I was really bummed to not see any of it in the movie. I did so many fighting scenes in Endgame during that final battle… It was really cool. Marvel knows what they’re doing, and it all leads to the best product. So, I am happy; I was just very disappointed that nobody got to see all the stuff I was doing.