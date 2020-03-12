Kate Beckinsale Reveals Harvey Weinstein Once Screamed At Her And Called Her The C-Word

I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said ‘No, you wait here.’ The minute the door closed he started screaming ‘you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere.’ I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, ‘If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt.’ The shock made me burst into tears.