Why Bride Of Frankenstein Needs To Be The Next Universal Monsters Movie

What’s great about Bride of Frankenstein is it’s not this forced female version of something. It’s already an established property that exists. But instead of a remake focusing solely on The Creature and Frankenstein, if could be about the horrors of coming into a world where you’re expected to serve this specific expectation or design that’s been intended for you. Following the Bride as she is placed with Frankenstein and then learning that she must break free from him is an interesting approach to the material. It can easily discuss the standards for women in society, codependency or patriarchal control. Under the right vision and execution, it could be the perfect followup to The Invisible Man because that's exactly the way in which it made the classic character interesting again.