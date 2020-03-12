I Guess Daniel Radcliffe Doesn't Have To Worry About Spending All His Harry Potter Money

It’s nice to think about him quietly living off that money without some huge entourage, without butlers and ten houses spread across the world. There’s a certain element of escapism when it comes to interest in Hollywood celebrities. We want to see how big their houses are and how explosive their divorces are, but at the same time, it’s also nice to find people you recognize from real life. I’ve always felt like I’ve recognized Daniel Radcliffe, and this makes that even more clear.