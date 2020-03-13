Tom Holland Reveals When Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Is Expected To Film

Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to be the fifth movie in Phase Four, following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. These two blockbusters should be very different in tone and scale, but the fandom will be pleased to see both protagonists. The MCU is continuing to grow and introduce new characters, but now that Captain America and Iron Man are in the rear view, these other heroes should become even more integral to the greater shared universe's story.