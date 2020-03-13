How Walt Disney World, Disneyland And Other Theme Parks Are Dealing With Coronavirus

Six Flags

While not as big a name as Disney or Universal, Six Flags runs significantly more parks across the country than either of the two major names. Some of the parks are open year round, and others have yet to actually open for seasonal operation. However, the coronovirus threat has caused the following parks to either close, beginning March 14, or to delay opening until at least the end of March:

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona

Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas

Frontier City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, Missouri

Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark in Lake George, New York