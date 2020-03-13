That Time Top Gun: Maverick's Tom Cruise Paid For His Co-Stars Real-Life Flight Training

Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot’s dream while shooting Top Gun. Especially when you see the way Tom Cruise flexes it. After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van. The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels...and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing...I’m the real deal.