Surprise, Disney+ Added Frozen 2 Way Early And You Can Watch Rise Of Skywalker At Home Too

Frozen 2's Elsa isn't the only one headed into the unknown these days. Thanks to all the uncertainty with the coronavirus, films are shutting down and moving release dates, with people told it's best if they just stay home. So movie and TV studios are trying to maximize this otherwise very expensive and unfortunate situation for their benefit. On that note, Disney moved up the Disney+ streaming date for Frozen 2 by a full three months to this Sunday. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also on digital right now in an early release, although only by a few days.